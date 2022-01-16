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Planet Lockdown - The Documentary (2022)
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910 views • January 16, 2022
Planet Lockdown - The Documentary (2022) [Part 1 of 2]
https://brandnewtube.com/v/qNC2AR
Planet Lockdown Watch more full interviews and educate yourself!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Planet-Lockdown--Documentary:7?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
https://t.me/QuantumRhino/1539
Planet Lockdown is a 90-minute documentary on the situation the world finds itself in. We spoke to some of the brightest and bravest minds in the world including epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters a statesman and a prince. These brave souls had the courage to speak truth against all odds and inspire us to do the same. We must have the courage to overcome our fears. Once we do, it gets easier every time.
All the full interviews are being released to make the information available for free. Each interview is mirrored several times, can be downloaded in full resolution and via the BitTorrent protocol to make the content censor resistant. By watching all the interviews, you will have the equivalent of a masters degree on current events.
Please donate to the project to bring truth to the world when it’s most needed.
https://t.me/PlanetLockdown
MICHAEL YEADON | FERTILITY & THE JAB [RUSSIAN] | PLANET LOCKDOWN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IFDveZBYAPLV/
In this brief segment Michael Yeadon addresses his possible effect the Covid vaccines could have female fertility. In the fall of 2020 he co wrote a letter to the European regulatory authority outlining these concerns and was ignored. He also covers some of the basic issues around uninformed involvement in medical procedures and the broader ethical issue surrounding the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. A must watch for the fully informed citizen.
CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS | 2ND FULL INTERVIEW | PLANET LOCKDOWN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bARzhT2oIlQY/
In this second interview we conducted with Catherine Austin Fitts, we dive deeper. Learn how the central bankers are using governments around the world to implement a new system that will ultimately lead to slavery. Once you see this, you will understand the importance to resist now, before it's too late.
ASYMPTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | PLANET LOCKDOWN FILM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vXK1rkWQCK09/
This is the Asymptomatic Transmission segment of the full documentary Planet Lockdown. It is a brief summary of the topic and an excellent tool to inform the public. Please share widely.
PCR TESTING | PLANET LOCKDOWN FILM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h0Vf6mGBsqYj/
This is the PCR testing segment of the full documentary Planet Lockdown. It is a brief summary of the topic and an excellent tool to inform the public. Please share widely.
The COVID-19 RT-PCR Test: How to Mislead All Humanity. Using a “Test” To Lock Down Society
Assertion: Positive RT-PCR test means being sick with COVID.
This assumption is misleading and incorrect. Very few people, including doctors,
understand how a PCR test works. Here is how it really works:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213660899778215936?referrer=shane_st_pierre
https://brandnewtube.com/v/qNC2AR
Planet Lockdown Watch more full interviews and educate yourself!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Planet-Lockdown--Documentary:7?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
https://t.me/QuantumRhino/1539
Planet Lockdown is a 90-minute documentary on the situation the world finds itself in. We spoke to some of the brightest and bravest minds in the world including epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters a statesman and a prince. These brave souls had the courage to speak truth against all odds and inspire us to do the same. We must have the courage to overcome our fears. Once we do, it gets easier every time.
All the full interviews are being released to make the information available for free. Each interview is mirrored several times, can be downloaded in full resolution and via the BitTorrent protocol to make the content censor resistant. By watching all the interviews, you will have the equivalent of a masters degree on current events.
Please donate to the project to bring truth to the world when it’s most needed.
https://t.me/PlanetLockdown
MICHAEL YEADON | FERTILITY & THE JAB [RUSSIAN] | PLANET LOCKDOWN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IFDveZBYAPLV/
In this brief segment Michael Yeadon addresses his possible effect the Covid vaccines could have female fertility. In the fall of 2020 he co wrote a letter to the European regulatory authority outlining these concerns and was ignored. He also covers some of the basic issues around uninformed involvement in medical procedures and the broader ethical issue surrounding the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. A must watch for the fully informed citizen.
CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS | 2ND FULL INTERVIEW | PLANET LOCKDOWN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bARzhT2oIlQY/
In this second interview we conducted with Catherine Austin Fitts, we dive deeper. Learn how the central bankers are using governments around the world to implement a new system that will ultimately lead to slavery. Once you see this, you will understand the importance to resist now, before it's too late.
ASYMPTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | PLANET LOCKDOWN FILM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vXK1rkWQCK09/
This is the Asymptomatic Transmission segment of the full documentary Planet Lockdown. It is a brief summary of the topic and an excellent tool to inform the public. Please share widely.
PCR TESTING | PLANET LOCKDOWN FILM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h0Vf6mGBsqYj/
This is the PCR testing segment of the full documentary Planet Lockdown. It is a brief summary of the topic and an excellent tool to inform the public. Please share widely.
The COVID-19 RT-PCR Test: How to Mislead All Humanity. Using a “Test” To Lock Down Society
Assertion: Positive RT-PCR test means being sick with COVID.
This assumption is misleading and incorrect. Very few people, including doctors,
understand how a PCR test works. Here is how it really works:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213660899778215936?referrer=shane_st_pierre
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