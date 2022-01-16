Planet Lockdown - The Documentary (2022) [Part 1 of 2]Planet Lockdown Watch more full interviews and educate yourself!https://t.me/QuantumRhino/1539Planet Lockdown is a 90-minute documentary on the situation the world finds itself in. We spoke to some of the brightest and bravest minds in the world including epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters a statesman and a prince. These brave souls had the courage to speak truth against all odds and inspire us to do the same. We must have the courage to overcome our fears. Once we do, it gets easier every time.All the full interviews are being released to make the information available for free. Each interview is mirrored several times, can be downloaded in full resolution and via the BitTorrent protocol to make the content censor resistant. By watching all the interviews, you will have the equivalent of a masters degree on current events.Please donate to the project to bring truth to the world when it’s most needed.https://t.me/PlanetLockdownMICHAEL YEADON | FERTILITY & THE JAB [RUSSIAN] | PLANET LOCKDOWNIn this brief segment Michael Yeadon addresses his possible effect the Covid vaccines could have female fertility. In the fall of 2020 he co wrote a letter to the European regulatory authority outlining these concerns and was ignored. He also covers some of the basic issues around uninformed involvement in medical procedures and the broader ethical issue surrounding the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. A must watch for the fully informed citizen.CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS | 2ND FULL INTERVIEW | PLANET LOCKDOWNIn this second interview we conducted with Catherine Austin Fitts, we dive deeper. Learn how the central bankers are using governments around the world to implement a new system that will ultimately lead to slavery. Once you see this, you will understand the importance to resist now, before it's too late.ASYMPTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | PLANET LOCKDOWN FILMThis is the Asymptomatic Transmission segment of the full documentary Planet Lockdown. It is a brief summary of the topic and an excellent tool to inform the public. Please share widely.PCR TESTING | PLANET LOCKDOWN FILMThis is the PCR testing segment of the full documentary Planet Lockdown. It is a brief summary of the topic and an excellent tool to inform the public. Please share widely.The COVID-19 RT-PCR Test: How to Mislead All Humanity. Using a “Test” To Lock Down SocietyAssertion: Positive RT-PCR test means being sick with COVID.This assumption is misleading and incorrect. Very few people, including doctors,understand how a PCR test works. Here is how it really works: