BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NWO: COVID-19 jabs are called “bioweapons” in court for the 1st time!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
691 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
127 views • Today

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to FritjofPersson

Karen Kingston, formerly from Pfizer, along with Dr. Yeadon, Dr. Elizabeth Eads, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. James Thorpe and countless other doctors have been warning the masses about extreme injury and deaths resulting from the COVID-19 bioweapons.

Just recently, the term “bioweapons” was directly linked to the COVID-19 vaccines.  

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuacourtson of godbioweaponsyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayscovid-19father of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sanctioned poisoning: A presidential order ignites a battle for America’s food future

Sanctioned poisoning: A presidential order ignites a battle for America’s food future

Willow Tohi
Clinical Trial Finds Curcumin as Effective as Pharmaceutical for Functional Dyspepsia

Clinical Trial Finds Curcumin as Effective as Pharmaceutical for Functional Dyspepsia

Morgan S. Verity
Studies reveal the potential of VITAMIN D in addressing Alzheimer&#8217;s

Studies reveal the potential of VITAMIN D in addressing Alzheimer’s

Kevin Hughes
Study Finds Probiotic Supplementation May Improve Cognitive Symptoms in Depression

Study Finds Probiotic Supplementation May Improve Cognitive Symptoms in Depression

Coco Somers
The Scandinavian superfruit: Lingonberries offer health benefits and culinary versatility

The Scandinavian superfruit: Lingonberries offer health benefits and culinary versatility

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Greater muscular strength linked to lower death risk

Greater muscular strength linked to lower death risk

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy