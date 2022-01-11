Pokemon (poky cells, cancer switch) and Health and how they relate (get out the poke form).

we got to keep each other on the up ends of life. Suffering been at an all time high for a while. Just wanted to share with the people some personal research soak it how you want to. Love to everybody, even if not the same for me I already know how people are and that's what makes it all worth it anyway. They'll hide it all right in your face, they want our souls and if you fine with giving yours away then that's up to you. Hanging the lives of people over their own heads is truly evil but they know they are adding more chaos in the brewing storm. Our focus should be on us instead of keep feeding them. Protein ZBTB1 it's a code for what our genes are doing to help with processes we are not even aware of. We are everything again people. The people in the scholastic areas are tainting the knowledge of our ancestors. Make sure you listen to your soul. #protein #codenames #breathtaking