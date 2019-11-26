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Australian Communist Takeover !PLS SHARE !
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26 views • November 26, 2019
The Chinese dairy company Mengniu which earlier agreed to pay $1.5 billion to purchase organic baby formula maker Bellamy’s Australia has gone a step further in taking over the Lion Dairy and Drinks portfolio.
It means there are new owners for brands including Dairy Farmers, Pura, Dare, Farmers Union, Big M, Vitasoy, as well as Yoplait yoghurt and Daily Juice.
It means there are new owners for brands including Dairy Farmers, Pura, Dare, Farmers Union, Big M, Vitasoy, as well as Yoplait yoghurt and Daily Juice.
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