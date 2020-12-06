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Ernst Zundel interviews Benjamin Freedman - 1968
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233 views • December 06, 2020
Benjamin Freedman (1890-1984) was an influential, wealthy American Jew who was part of the Jewish power structure. After WW2, the machinations of his co-religionists so offended him that he converted to Roman Catholicism and became an anti-Zionist. In this interview he reveals insider details about the Balfour Declaration, WW1, WW2 and more.
This is another audio tape production.
This is another audio tape production.
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