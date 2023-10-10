It Was Unexpected┃Russian Army Launched An Offensive On 'AVDIIVKA'┃Ukrainian Troops Are Retreating

The Russian army launched an offensive but in a completely different place. So, early in the morning of October 10, war correspondents and numerous military TG channels announced that the Russian army had launched an offensive in the 'Avdiivka' direction. At the same time, war correspondents emphasized the unprecedented power and number of Russian artillery in this direction. According to them, the Russian artillery works so smoothly and tightly that it causes trembling of the earth.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.