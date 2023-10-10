It Was Unexpected┃Russian Army Launched An Offensive On 'AVDIIVKA'┃Ukrainian Troops Are Retreating

The Russian army launched an offensive but in a completely different place. So, early in the morning of October 10, war correspondents and numerous military TG channels announced that the Russian army had launched an offensive in the 'Avdiivka' direction. At the same time, war correspondents emphasized the unprecedented power and number of Russian artillery in this direction. According to them, the Russian artillery works so smoothly and tightly that it causes trembling of the earth.

