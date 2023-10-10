Create New Account
It Was Unexpected┃Russian Army Launched An Offensive On 'AVDIIVKA'┃Ukrainian Troops Are Retreating
channel image
The Prisoner
8792 Subscribers
Shop now
226 views
Published 20 hours ago

The Russian army launched an offensive but in a completely different place. So, early in the morning of October 10, war correspondents and numerous military TG channels announced that the Russian army had launched an offensive in the 'Avdiivka' direction. At the same time, war correspondents emphasized the unprecedented power and number of Russian artillery in this direction. According to them, the Russian artillery works so smoothly and tightly that it causes trembling of the earth.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russianoffensiveavdiivka

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket