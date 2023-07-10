Quo Vadis





July 10, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 8, 2023.





Dear children, I love you as you are and I ask you to be all of My Son, Jesus. Fear not.





I will always be at your side.





Fill yourselves with hope.





Tomorrow will be better for the men and women of faith.





Open your hearts to the call of God and everywhere bear witness that you are in the world but not of the world.





You will still have long years of hard trials, but those who remain faithful until the end will be victorious.





Bend your knees in prayer, for only by the strength of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials that are already underway.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





You are walking toward a future of great spiritual darkness.





Seek the light of the Lord and walk always in truth.





Onward!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son, Jesus.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Remain in peace.





On April 7, 2020 Our Lady gave Pedro a similar message:





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





Whatever happens, stay with Jesus; He loves you and awaits you with open arms.





In times of suffering, pain will come for My poor children. Do not be discouraged.





Your victory is in the Lord.





Those who sow evil will answer for their actions before the Just Judge. Bend your knees in prayer before the cross.





Accept the Gospel of my Jesus and let yourselves be guided by the Holy Spirit.





Onward in love and in truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0uhr0gNiKk