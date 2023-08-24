Contending for the Faith

October 15th, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle preaches about the call to "earnestly contend for the faith once delivered to the saints" (Jude 1:1-4). Jeremiah the prophet said, "Woe is me, my mother, that thou hast borne me a man of strife and a man of contention to the whole earth!" (Jeremiah 15:10a). The level of deception and false doctrine is off the charts these days. It is so bad that it becomes overwhelming at times. We are truly living in the days of end-time deception and apostasy.