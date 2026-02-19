"Stylish Gangsters"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stop in the Speakeasy and enjoy some swinging jazz, while the fiction of democracy is alluded to during this illustration of how the world really works. Is it really a man's world? Men are suckers for a pretty face. Behind every position of power is a stylish gangster subtly pulling the strings, whether a writhing politician, big tech dork, or any other impotent frontman, fall guy, or similar useful idiot... the Madams have dirt on them all - and know how to use it.
