Weeding Through Ukraine/Russia Narratives; China's Spy Balloon Shot Down; World News 2/5/23

World News Report- The United States says Russia’s military losses are around 100,000 soldiers. Ukraine says Russia has lost 250,000 and Russia says they have only lost 6,000 men to the Ukrainian conflict. Germany says they are getting close to blaming Russia for the Nord Stream pipeline explosions whileRussia says the recent Senate hearing with top US diplomat Victoria Nuland where she celebrated the Nord Stream 2 pipeline bombing proved the US was involved. Who is telling the truth with all these wild numbers and differing, shall we say, “viewpoints,” on all sides? We will wade through the mire today and see if we can find some clarity.





“Here in Britain they like to tell us we have the mother of parliaments, it’s hardly true but it’s a good line for the tourists,” Neil Oliver describes the ‘silent war’ currently taking place in Britain. He also brings light to supporting local farmers and the catastrophic damage of electric cars.





Joe Biden finally shot down China’s mysterious spy balloon (while a second balloon was spotted floating over South America), but not before it had traversed the entire United States and was just a few miles from international waters. China and Washington seem to be downplaying the event. So is the balloon flight a major international escalation or a flight gone wrong?





Polish authorities have a standoff with migrants at the border while a migrant in Ireland gets upsets he came down too late for breakfast. In a hilarious move, a member of the Canadian Parliament took Tucker Carlson a bit too seriously when he recently asked why the United States wasn’t liberating Canada from Justin Trudeau and the member moved to condemn Carlson. Tucker’s reaction was on point. All this and much more on this week’s World News Top Stories!

https://www.resistancechicks.com/weeding-through-ukraine-russia-narratives/





