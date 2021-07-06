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No More Lock Downs! Running The Police Out!!
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61 views • July 06, 2021
To be perfectly honest, I can see this happening more and more. People have had enough of lock downs, etc. And we all understand the Police have a job to do, BUT it is how they are dealing with people in the general public since this COVID, that concerns me. From pepper spraying a 12 year old, to dragging an elderly lady out of a building because she took her mask off for breathing after a shot, to throwing an elderly man up against the back a police vehicle and hitting his head, for asking a simple question, it is appalling!! There is a fine line between keeping the law, and becoming totalitarians. WE, THE PEOPLE NEED TO STAND UP TO OUR LOCAL, STATE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENTS. THEY ARE THE ONES WHO ARE ENFORCING THESE RIDICULOUS LOCK DOWNS, MASK WEARING LAWS ETC. The police are the meat in the sandwich. BUT I do not support their rough housing people, abusing them, by any stretch of the means. If I were a police person right now, I would probably quit!!
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