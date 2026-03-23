Ted Cruz (REP Texas Senator from Canada) admitted he played a key role in pushing Trump to launch a war with Iran just one day before it started.

He told Trump that the collapse of Iran would be one of the greatest steps for America’s safety.

Cruz says he persuaded the President to abandon all peaceful negotiations.

“I urged the President to launch this attack.”

Adding: Trump orders to postpone strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure for 5 days (if you missed it, Trump changed his mind about the 48 Hour Threat on Iran... details on the Air Canada plane collision video) (Iran says what Trump said isn't true, there were no negotiations)

Iranian media say no direct or indirect contact with Trump, claim he ‘backed down’

Iran’s Fars news agency, citing an unnamed Iranian source, says there has been no direct contact with US President Donald Trump, “not through an intermediary”.

The source claimed Trump “backed down” after being warned that Iran would target power plants.

The report added that Trump had said talks with Iran were under way, despite the source denying any such communication.

The claims could not be independently verified, and there has been no immediate comment from US officials.