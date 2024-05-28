TURBO CANCER: ACADEMIC SCHOLAR RECEIVES HONORS FROM SATAN UNIVERSITY!

Who says you can't get a warm fuzzy feeling from a few of these cases? This one serves multiple purposes: it illustrates what happens when you believe your bullshit academia system. And it illustrates how our kids are safer by staying away from and ignoring these retarded psychos!
Bye .... dumbass!
Sources
Craig's FB
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=41112739&name=xhp_nt__fb__action__open_user
https://www.wku.edu/news/articles/index.php?view=article&articleid=10092
College FB profile
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063615760966&name=xhp_nt__fb__action__open_user
Music: Nirvana - Heart Shaped Box (unplugged)
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.