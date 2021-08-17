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China & US government-run churches are not persecuted, but China & US real Christians are attacked
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30 views • August 17, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2021).
After a short period of religious freedom, China and Russia will lose it
God gave Russia and China freedom from religious persecution, and access to the Bible for a short while, so that they may listen to the real Christians warnings and repent. However, what they did was to adopt all the Western feminist nations’ redefined Bible verses and religious apostasy and Satan Lucifer’s lukewarm Christianity. Therefore, they will lose that freedom again, and descend back into persecution. Since the underground true Church kept growing every time they persecuted and cracked down on them, the Rothschild family-owned Chinese communist party created their own churches to try to draw the real Christians into the same apostasy as the Western feminist nations’ religious Christian freak hordes. However, the real Christians refused to join the official government churches, and continue to stay outside the churches, just like the Western nations’ real Christians. Just like the Western nations’ real Christians are getting persecuted, and gang-stalked, and cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and poisoned with NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and all income cut off, and all family slaughtered or their families’ brains controlled to try to kill them, and attacked with witchcraft and demonic attacks, the Chinese real underground churches are getting persecuted, too. Likewise, just like the Western feminist nations’ fake rebellious witchcraft harlot Church’s religious Christians do not get persecuted, the fake government-owned Draco avatar Rothschild family’s Chinese communist party’s churches are not persecuted. Wherever you are in the world, it does not matter, because if you pick up the cross and follow Christ, you will get persecuted, and receive assassination attempts, and everyone will hate you for restoring all the original Bible verses which the AntiChrist beast system church pastors redefined, in order to get church donators and female church members. The devil works in the same way in China, as well as in the Western feminist nations. Likewise, just like in the Western nations where the Rothschild Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins follow after and track the real Christians with F-15 jets and drone planes and dozens of tinted-window white Nazi SS 4th Reich CIA trucks and millions of non-human gang-stalkers with mobile phone EMF shock weapons in every room and workplace and shop and street and toilet and shower room and beach and park and forest, the Rothschild Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Chinese government secret police follow after and attack the Chinese underground church real Christians. The do not bother the Western feminist nations and Chinese normal government-run churches’ religious Christian hordes. They leave them alone to their redefined Bible verses, and church coffee, and church music, and church social club fellowships. After the real Christians in the Western feminist nations and China finish their warnings and are raptured into heaven, then all hell will break loose on the religious Christian hordes in the Western feminist nations and China and around the world Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
After a short period of religious freedom, China and Russia will lose it
God gave Russia and China freedom from religious persecution, and access to the Bible for a short while, so that they may listen to the real Christians warnings and repent. However, what they did was to adopt all the Western feminist nations’ redefined Bible verses and religious apostasy and Satan Lucifer’s lukewarm Christianity. Therefore, they will lose that freedom again, and descend back into persecution. Since the underground true Church kept growing every time they persecuted and cracked down on them, the Rothschild family-owned Chinese communist party created their own churches to try to draw the real Christians into the same apostasy as the Western feminist nations’ religious Christian freak hordes. However, the real Christians refused to join the official government churches, and continue to stay outside the churches, just like the Western nations’ real Christians. Just like the Western nations’ real Christians are getting persecuted, and gang-stalked, and cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and poisoned with NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and all income cut off, and all family slaughtered or their families’ brains controlled to try to kill them, and attacked with witchcraft and demonic attacks, the Chinese real underground churches are getting persecuted, too. Likewise, just like the Western feminist nations’ fake rebellious witchcraft harlot Church’s religious Christians do not get persecuted, the fake government-owned Draco avatar Rothschild family’s Chinese communist party’s churches are not persecuted. Wherever you are in the world, it does not matter, because if you pick up the cross and follow Christ, you will get persecuted, and receive assassination attempts, and everyone will hate you for restoring all the original Bible verses which the AntiChrist beast system church pastors redefined, in order to get church donators and female church members. The devil works in the same way in China, as well as in the Western feminist nations. Likewise, just like in the Western nations where the Rothschild Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins follow after and track the real Christians with F-15 jets and drone planes and dozens of tinted-window white Nazi SS 4th Reich CIA trucks and millions of non-human gang-stalkers with mobile phone EMF shock weapons in every room and workplace and shop and street and toilet and shower room and beach and park and forest, the Rothschild Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Chinese government secret police follow after and attack the Chinese underground church real Christians. The do not bother the Western feminist nations and Chinese normal government-run churches’ religious Christian hordes. They leave them alone to their redefined Bible verses, and church coffee, and church music, and church social club fellowships. After the real Christians in the Western feminist nations and China finish their warnings and are raptured into heaven, then all hell will break loose on the religious Christian hordes in the Western feminist nations and China and around the world Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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