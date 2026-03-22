This is EXACTLY Why They Tried to Defang Elon Musk

The "Blob" is playing a dangerous game with your Spring Break, but Elon Musk just called their bluff. While you're stuck in lines longer than a North Korean breadline, the mainstream media is busy pointing fingers at the usual suspects. But let's peel back the onion. Why are TSA agents going unpaid while billions flow into "NGO slush funds" and fraudulent hospice systems in LA County? It’s not a funding "impasse"—it’s a hostage situation. By blocking the SAVE Act and border security, the permanent bureaucracy is using your travel nightmares as leverage to keep the voter rolls open. Then comes Elon Musk with a single tweet, offering to pay the salaries himself, and suddenly the "Blue Team" is panicking. Why? Because you can’t maintain a crisis when a builder decides to fix it. We're diving into the "disarmament" of the wealthy, the truth behind the TSA shutdown, and why the government hates anyone they can't control. If you’re tired of the political theater, hit that LIKE button and SUBSCRIBE for more raw commentary. #ElonMusk #TSAShutdown #SAVEAct #ElectionIntegrity #PhuketPerspectives #PoliticalTheater #GavinNewsom #GovernmentFailure #BorderSecurity