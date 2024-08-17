August 17th 2024 It's A Birthday Today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy Birthday To My Dear Husband! This day is celebrated on our homestead living our life together in gentility! Some years ago we had to sell our large Kubota & implements to make ends meet financially. Here is the replacement Kubota we got used and on a dime. It has it's benefits & draw backs. Today it over heated and was steaming. It had cooled off enough to replace the coolant and begin again the process of mowing the field of activities out there. Thanks for being here to share in our lives! Alex celebrates seventy today.