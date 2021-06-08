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MAAP Media Coverage the Audit integrity. While Nevada Delegates visiting.
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40 views • June 08, 2021
June 7th MAAPMEDIA Coverage of the audit at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix where they had Nevada delegates visiting AZ audit due process first time in history. It’s a historic event for sure.
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021
MAAP’s Media
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021
MAAP’s Media
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
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