NINJA KIDS DOJO HOMESCHOOL 2023 Level 1 - episode 10 Let's Get Serious! (with a smile in our face)

Full lesson description and notes: https://open.substack.com/pub/ricksensei/p/level-1-episode-10-let-get-serious?r=26fwlx&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
JUUNAN TAISO – soft warm up and deep breathing e諜報 CHOUHOU ちょうほう espionage and info gathering
TODAY WE WILL BE COVERING (basics of): KUYSHO ‘VITAL POINTS’ AND CHO-HO ‘ESPIONAGE’
PART 1 – Sabaki ‘footwork’, sabaki with weapons, some hanbojutsu skills, a short bojutsu kata, aplication of some of these principles to empty hand (weaponless combat), omote gyaku and Togakure Ryuu Ken Nagare.
PART 2 –
Reality: how Chinese spies are trained and their infiltration into the US by @Michael_Yon, you can watch full episode: https://rumble.com/v2q97yo-webinar-kinetic-war-on-the-u.s.-home-front-the-ccps-plans-to-attack-america.html
Michael Yon is an independent correspondant, he don’t take any money from interest groups – you can support him:
https://michaelyon.com/
and follow him on Gab, and all major platforms.
GoshinJutsu – Katana, Personal protection w/ close quarter combat and kuysho ‘vital points’.
Lesson close + end.
