How Bitcoin was Hijacked, Palantir is a Deep State Upgrade & more w/ Aaron Day
308 views • 1 day ago
Aaron Day, founder of the Daylight Freedom Foundation, joins the podcast to explore how AI, cryptocurrency, and surveillance could erode free will if left unchecked. We discuss the hijacking of Bitcoin and how digital IDs might contribute to a new global infrastructure unfamiliar to most Americans.
*
Aaron Day, founder of the Daylight Freedom Foundation, joins the podcast to explore how AI, cryptocurrency, and surveillance could erode free will if left unchecked. We discuss the hijacking of Bitcoin and how digital IDs might contribute to a new global infrastructure unfamiliar to most Americans.
*
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
