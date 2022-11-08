Neil Oliver: How Can You Have an Amnesty Without Open Admission of Guilt?

Neil Oliver Responds to the COVID Mob: How Can You Have an Amnesty Without Open Admission of Guilt?"In order for there to be any possibility, even a conversation about suggesting an amnesty, all of those who are culpable have to admit that they were wrong. And there have to be apologies. And there have to be investigations."

"How can you seek an amnesty when you're still doing that which you are presumably seeking an amnesty for?"

