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Προγνωστικός προγραμματισμός στο βιντεοπαιχνίδι Area 51 (2005)
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11 views • February 19, 2022
Ο προγνωστικός προγραμματισμός, (Predicting Programing) είναι μία θεωρητική μέθοδος μαζικού ελέγχου του μυαλού. H οποία προτείνει ότι οι άνθρωποι μπορούν να προετοιμαστούν μέσω έργων μυθοπλασίας έτσι ώστε να αποδεχτούν προ προγραμματισμένα μελλοντικά γεγονότα. Ο ερευνητής Alan Watt ορίζει αυτό το φαινόμενο ως «τη δύναμη της υποβολής η οποία χρησιμοποιεί μέσα μυθοπλασίας για να δημιουργήσει ένα επιθυμητό αποτέλεσμα».
Πυγή μουσικής επένδυσης: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eduwBgDcMwY
Πυγή μουσικής επένδυσης: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eduwBgDcMwY
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