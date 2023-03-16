Dr.SHIVA 2024: The Climate Scam Visualized - #WorkersUnite
Streamed live 3/16/2023
Dr.SHIVA 2024: The Climate Scam Visualized - #WorkersUnite In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT Ph.D, Inventor of Email, U.S. Senate Candidate, breaks down the entire climate scam behind the Paris Accords designed to tax and crush working people and small businesses while enriching those in power while allowing for big polluters to double their pollution. Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com and Shiva4Senate.com Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. You are also invited to attend an Online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA THURSDAYS at 11 AM and 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e:[email protected] w:vashiva.com w:TruthFreedomHealth.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: / @drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva
Keywords
usbushmediaal goreacademiangoipccparis accordscarbon creditdr shiva ayyadurai mit phdworkersunitedr shiva 2024climate scam visualizedgreen fund
