Maria Zeee: A.I Takeover, Devastating Job Losses, Incoming Universal Basic Income
Employees in Australia are complaining because they have to go back to the office, yet AI is about to cut their livelihoods in a way that is predicted to cause abandoned, desolate ‘Rust Belt’ suburbs across the country because they can no longer afford their mortgages and be retrained in time for the AI takeover of jobs.

We discuss the sinister direction governments around the world are heading in as the solution; Universal Basic Income; designed to enslave everyone to a welfare system where they are only paid if they are good, little compliant slaves to the system.

