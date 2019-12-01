© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Could the Great Tribulation Begin in 2020?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • December 01, 2019
When is the end coming? Could Jesus return in 2020? Could the Great Tribulation begin in 2020? What have those who said so written as to why? Are their reasons biblical? What about Vincent Carthane's predictions using Matthew 16:03 and John 20:20? What about certain stars? What about the Armageddon prediction by famed astrologer Jeane Dixon? How about what Protestant minister F. Kenton Behsore and Jesus' return in 2021? What about predictions from one who claims to be in the Church of God? What about the timing of the two witnesses? Is there a king of the north or king of the South yet? Does Daniel 9 or 11 have something to say about the end? Will the end come before the scheduled 2020 US election? What about Jesus' words in Matthew 24? When is the earliest year that the Great Tribulation can begin? Dr. Thiel quotes scriptures and provides answers.
An article of related interest is available titled "When Will the Great Tribulation Begin? 2020, 2021, or 2022?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/when-will-the-great-tribulation-begin.htm
An article of related interest is available titled "When Will the Great Tribulation Begin? 2020, 2021, or 2022?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/when-will-the-great-tribulation-begin.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.