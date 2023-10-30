⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(30 October 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, have repelled nine attacks by assault groups of 54th mechanised and 57th motorised infantry brigades of the AFU close to Sinkovka and Timkovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were up to 90 servicemen, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of concerted actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation and artillery, two attacks by assault groups of the 24th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and the 5th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard have been repelled near Grigorovka and Kirovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 70 servicemen and three pickup trucks.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, supported by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, have struck AFU 22nd mechanised, 79th air assault, and 4th tank brigades near Maryinka, Andreevka, and Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 285 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, two U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been hit.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with Army Aviation and artillery, have inflicted a fire attack on manpower and hardware concentration areas of 72nd mechanised and 79th air assault brigades of the AFU, and 105th and 118th territorial defence brigades close to Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region), Novomikhailovka, Nikolskoye, and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were over 100 servicemen, two armoured personnel carriers, two pickup trucks, and one Giatsint-B gun.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces, supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, have repelled one attack by an assault group of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses were up to 220 soldiers killed and wounded, two tanks, including one German-manufactured Leopard tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, two U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems, one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, as well as one Msta-B howitzer have been destroyed.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 70 servicemen and three motor vehicles.

Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, as well as one Giatsint-B gun have been destroyed.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 128 areas.

In addition, one arsenal of AFU aviation weapons has been destroyed near Dubiyevka (Cherkassy region).

Command posts of 43rd and 67th mechanised brigades, the 35th Marine Brigade, and the 31st Operational Brigade have been hit close to Stepovaya Novosyolovka (Kharkov region), Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Lepetikha (Nikolayev region).

Air defence facilities have intercepted two HIMARS projectiles.

In addition, 39 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Olshana (Kharkov region), Kremennaya, Zolotaryovka, Nyrkovo, Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Staromlynovka, Novoluganskoye, Verkhnetoretskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chapaevka, Ocheretovatoye (Zaporozhye region), Krynki, Proletarka (Kherson region).

📊In total, 517 airplanes and 253 helicopters, 8,431 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,019 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,170 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,913 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 14,776 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.