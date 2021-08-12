COVID-19 Was Brought by U.S. Soldiers to Wuhan During 7th CISM Military World Games

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On July 30, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian publicly questioned at a regular press conference that Covid-19 was brought by U.S. soldiers to Wuhan during the 7th CISM Military World Games.