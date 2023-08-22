Create New Account
A Large Buildup Of Trash Could Be Seen Floating In The Los Angeles River On Monday, Just Hours After A Large Tropical Storm Moved Through The Area, Dumping Large Amounts Of Rain And Forcing
A Large Buildup Of Trash Could Be Seen Floating In The Los Angeles River On Monday, Just Hours After A Large Tropical Storm Moved Through The Area, Dumping Large Amounts Of Rain And Forcing The Trash To Flow Downstream

