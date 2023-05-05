A Massive Russian Offensive is Terminating Ukraine - Col Douglas Macgregor, May 3

I thought this was a great synopsis of war history, and how this war was created, to where we're at right now. A good one to send to people that don't understand this war, from someone with extra knowledge about war like Macgregor. Cynthia said.
I'm sharing this video, posted today May 4, from 'Douglas Macgregor', on YouTube.
Col Douglas Macgregor Straight Calls - Analysis of breaking news and in-depth discussion of current geopolitical events in the United States of America and the world.
