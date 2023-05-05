Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Massive Russian Offensive is Terminating Ukraine - Col Douglas Macgregor, May 3
303 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

I thought this was a great synopsis of war history, and how this war was created, to where we're at right now. A good one to send to people that don't understand this war, from someone with extra knowledge about war like Macgregor. Cynthia said.

I'm sharing this video, posted today May 4, from 'Douglas Macgregor', on YouTube.

Col Douglas Macgregor Straight Calls - Analysis of breaking news and in-depth discussion of current geopolitical events in the United States of America and the world.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket