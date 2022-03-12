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Going Off Grid | It All Begins Now | Episode 1 #Offgid #Leavingthegrind #Homesteading
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48 views • March 12, 2022
We are Doug and Keri and we are starting the process of moving from a "normal" life in the suburbs of Denver to an off grid life!
We have talked about going off grid for a long time and with all the kids gone, we can really focus on it. We will discuss everything from permaculture to livestock and food preservation to self-reliance and off grid living plus everything in between and probably quite a few things that we haven’t even thought of yet! God is our compass in all things we do. Join us in our journey step by step as we make this slightly scary, but exciting transition!
Stay tuned for our next video as we share with you how we are running our search for off grid property!
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Twitch: www.twitch.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Vimeo: www.vimeo.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Music by: Tunepocket
Video Editing by: iMovie for Windows
All the artwork for this channel are original creations by Doug
We have talked about going off grid for a long time and with all the kids gone, we can really focus on it. We will discuss everything from permaculture to livestock and food preservation to self-reliance and off grid living plus everything in between and probably quite a few things that we haven’t even thought of yet! God is our compass in all things we do. Join us in our journey step by step as we make this slightly scary, but exciting transition!
Stay tuned for our next video as we share with you how we are running our search for off grid property!
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Twitch: www.twitch.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Vimeo: www.vimeo.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Music by: Tunepocket
Video Editing by: iMovie for Windows
All the artwork for this channel are original creations by Doug
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