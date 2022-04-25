DEPOPULATION EVENT 2030 HIGHLY CENSORED UPDATE LATE APRIL

LIFI 6G Hexa-X Envisages 6G network of networks

43,000 Deaths 4 MILLION Injuries Following COVID-19 Vaccines in European Database of Adverse Reactions.

U.S Vaers adverse reactions datafor jab

27,349

DEATHS



151,589

HOSPITALIZATIONS



127,863

URGENT CARE



188,784

DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS



9,644

ANAPHYLAXIS



15,255

BELL'S PALSY



4,538

Miscarriages

13,985

Heart Attacks

39,177

Myocarditis/Pericarditis

50,700

Permanently Disabled

6,452

Thrombocytopenia/

Low Platelet

30,580

Life Threatening

41,600

Severe Allergic Reaction

13,518

Shingles

While China works hard to suppress what is currently happening in Shanghai and other places in China that have strict lockdowns by deleting social media posts as quickly as possible, some videos and images are being captured and preserved that show how life has become pure hell in Shanghai, with citizens starving to death and being locked down in cages like animals. Deliberate destruction of food is reportedly happening on a large scale, blaming "COVID" for contaminating the food as they use cotton swab PCR tests to test animals like chickens and fish, while reportedly destroying many tons of fresh produce. This week fencing appeared overnight in many places to lockdown people in their homes and apartments, and this even made the corporate news cycle this weekend, with the BBC and the Associated Press covering the story. When you read the corporate news accounts, however, they will give some justification for these actions by reporting on the alleged increase in COVID cases, paving the way for similar measures to happen in the U.S. and other places where maybe the measures will not be quite as harsh as what China is doing, as this is simply a continuation of the massive propaganda media hyping fear over a "virus" that continues to be used to justify medical tyranny and the suspension of all appearances of law and order in the name of the "pandemic." Here in the U.S. people like Anthony Fauci and Dr. Oz, who is now aligned with Donald Trump, have publicly stated that the measures China are taking to lockdown their populations are "working" to stop the spread of COVID, which should be a wake-up call to everyone about what we are probably facing in the near future here in the U.S. and around the world.

W.H.O. Issues Global Alert about new form of Severe Hepatitis Affecting Children; Pfizer Study Suggests COVID Vaccine to Blame

On April 15 2022, the World Health Organisation issued a global alert about a new form of severe acute Hepatitis with an unknown aetiology (cause) affecting previously healthy children in the UK over the last month. Cases have also been notified in Spain and Ireland. Tests have excluded all previously known ...