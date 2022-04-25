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DEPOPULATION EVENT 2030 HIGHLY CENSORED UPDATE LATE APRIL
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135 views • April 25, 2022
LIFI 6G Hexa-X Envisages 6G network of networks
43,000 Deaths 4 MILLION Injuries Following COVID-19 Vaccines in European Database of Adverse Reactions.
U.S Vaers adverse reactions datafor jab
27,349
DEATHS
151,589
HOSPITALIZATIONS
127,863
URGENT CARE
188,784
DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS
9,644
ANAPHYLAXIS
15,255
BELL'S PALSY
4,538
Miscarriages
13,985
Heart Attacks
39,177
Myocarditis/Pericarditis
50,700
Permanently Disabled
6,452
Thrombocytopenia/
Low Platelet
30,580
Life Threatening
41,600
Severe Allergic Reaction
13,518
Shingles
While China works hard to suppress what is currently happening in Shanghai and other places in China that have strict lockdowns by deleting social media posts as quickly as possible, some videos and images are being captured and preserved that show how life has become pure hell in Shanghai, with citizens starving to death and being locked down in cages like animals. Deliberate destruction of food is reportedly happening on a large scale, blaming "COVID" for contaminating the food as they use cotton swab PCR tests to test animals like chickens and fish, while reportedly destroying many tons of fresh produce. This week fencing appeared overnight in many places to lockdown people in their homes and apartments, and this even made the corporate news cycle this weekend, with the BBC and the Associated Press covering the story. When you read the corporate news accounts, however, they will give some justification for these actions by reporting on the alleged increase in COVID cases, paving the way for similar measures to happen in the U.S. and other places where maybe the measures will not be quite as harsh as what China is doing, as this is simply a continuation of the massive propaganda media hyping fear over a "virus" that continues to be used to justify medical tyranny and the suspension of all appearances of law and order in the name of the "pandemic." Here in the U.S. people like Anthony Fauci and Dr. Oz, who is now aligned with Donald Trump, have publicly stated that the measures China are taking to lockdown their populations are "working" to stop the spread of COVID, which should be a wake-up call to everyone about what we are probably facing in the near future here in the U.S. and around the world.
W.H.O. Issues Global Alert about new form of Severe Hepatitis Affecting Children; Pfizer Study Suggests COVID Vaccine to Blame
On April 15 2022, the World Health Organisation issued a global alert about a new form of severe acute Hepatitis with an unknown aetiology (cause) affecting previously healthy children in the UK over the last month. Cases have also been notified in Spain and Ireland. Tests have excluded all previously known ...
43,000 Deaths 4 MILLION Injuries Following COVID-19 Vaccines in European Database of Adverse Reactions.
U.S Vaers adverse reactions datafor jab
27,349
DEATHS
151,589
HOSPITALIZATIONS
127,863
URGENT CARE
188,784
DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS
9,644
ANAPHYLAXIS
15,255
BELL'S PALSY
4,538
Miscarriages
13,985
Heart Attacks
39,177
Myocarditis/Pericarditis
50,700
Permanently Disabled
6,452
Thrombocytopenia/
Low Platelet
30,580
Life Threatening
41,600
Severe Allergic Reaction
13,518
Shingles
While China works hard to suppress what is currently happening in Shanghai and other places in China that have strict lockdowns by deleting social media posts as quickly as possible, some videos and images are being captured and preserved that show how life has become pure hell in Shanghai, with citizens starving to death and being locked down in cages like animals. Deliberate destruction of food is reportedly happening on a large scale, blaming "COVID" for contaminating the food as they use cotton swab PCR tests to test animals like chickens and fish, while reportedly destroying many tons of fresh produce. This week fencing appeared overnight in many places to lockdown people in their homes and apartments, and this even made the corporate news cycle this weekend, with the BBC and the Associated Press covering the story. When you read the corporate news accounts, however, they will give some justification for these actions by reporting on the alleged increase in COVID cases, paving the way for similar measures to happen in the U.S. and other places where maybe the measures will not be quite as harsh as what China is doing, as this is simply a continuation of the massive propaganda media hyping fear over a "virus" that continues to be used to justify medical tyranny and the suspension of all appearances of law and order in the name of the "pandemic." Here in the U.S. people like Anthony Fauci and Dr. Oz, who is now aligned with Donald Trump, have publicly stated that the measures China are taking to lockdown their populations are "working" to stop the spread of COVID, which should be a wake-up call to everyone about what we are probably facing in the near future here in the U.S. and around the world.
W.H.O. Issues Global Alert about new form of Severe Hepatitis Affecting Children; Pfizer Study Suggests COVID Vaccine to Blame
On April 15 2022, the World Health Organisation issued a global alert about a new form of severe acute Hepatitis with an unknown aetiology (cause) affecting previously healthy children in the UK over the last month. Cases have also been notified in Spain and Ireland. Tests have excluded all previously known ...
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