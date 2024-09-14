Ex Australian MP - Death Threats if he exposed self-assembling structures - (Nov 2022)

George Christensen was a member of the House of Representatives from 2010 to April 2022, serving as the member for the division of Dawson. He was told to "shut up, be careful and that he and his family could end up dead if he exposed self-assembling structures, while a sitting member of Parliament". His 11 year term ended in April 2022 and he wasn't re-elected. In Nov 2022, he released a video on what he'd seen. Unfortunately to a dramatically reduced audience.

