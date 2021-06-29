SOULED OUT - S 7: Ep 5

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Who are these people that wish 80 million American patriots should shut up and kneel to authority?
How much of what we see in the day-to-day mass-media bombardment is meant to psychologically damage us?
Why would this be happening?
Are you being mentally primed for something explosive?
Let's discuss it!
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