The Prisoner ~ Opening Sequence

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The Prisoner : TV Series (1967–1968). 17 Episodes. Created by and starring Patrick McGoohan as Number 6.
Portmeirion Village provided the backdrop for the 1960's cult classic series, The Prisoner, starring Patrick McGoohan.
Patrick McGoohan not only starred as Number Six, the leading role in The Prisoner, he was also the creator and driving force behind the 17 episode series.
It was probably one of the most influential pieces of television of the 1960's not only in the UK and USA, but also in France, Australia, and many other countries. Even The Beatles were fans! Its cult status was confirmed with the establishment in the 1970's of the official Prisoner Appreciation Society, Six of One.
The series is rich in imagery and visual impact. The surreal architecture of the village with its Mediterranean atmosphere coupled with the high-tech interiors, tannoys, surveillance cameras and piped music create a bizarre combination.