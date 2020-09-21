© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BIGGEST SPEECH OF MY LIFE - BATTLE OF TRAFALAR SQ - Sean Argyle
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • September 21, 2020
A magnificent closing speech from Sean Argyle at the battle of Trafalgar 19th Septermber 2020. We never expected this to happen. We were instinctively all as one protecting freedom of speech. Nelson watching over would have been proud. As the police approached from opposite flanks the men held the defense lines. Doctors, scientist and lawyers spoke through the day until the last speaker Sean Argyle from Stockton (YouTube channel Sean Speaks) brought up sex trafficking, pizzagate and how 5G produces the same symptoms as 'covid-19'. That's when the police finally got through. The sound got cut but Sean who also drove our bus continued with a megaphone. The women formed a ring around him before he disappearing into the crowd. We all got home safely.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.