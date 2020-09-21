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BIGGEST SPEECH OF MY LIFE - BATTLE OF TRAFALAR SQ - Sean Argyle
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47 views • September 21, 2020
A magnificent closing speech from Sean Argyle at the battle of Trafalgar 19th Septermber 2020. We never expected this to happen. We were instinctively all as one protecting freedom of speech. Nelson watching over would have been proud. As the police approached from opposite flanks the men held the defense lines. Doctors, scientist and lawyers spoke through the day until the last speaker Sean Argyle from Stockton (YouTube channel Sean Speaks) brought up sex trafficking, pizzagate and how 5G produces the same symptoms as 'covid-19'. That's when the police finally got through. The sound got cut but Sean who also drove our bus continued with a megaphone. The women formed a ring around him before he disappearing into the crowd. We all got home safely.
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lonson protest 19th sept 2020sean speakssean argyleunite for freedonresistand act for freedom
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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