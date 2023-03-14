Ukraine Update March 14, 2023

◽️ The Kiev regime has ordered the monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra to leave the monastery by the end of the month.

◽️ The monks refused. the Vicar of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is not afraid of execution and intends to defend the shrine to the last.

◽️ He said the Kiev regime are “grandchildren of the leaders of the October Revolution”, who carried out repressions against the church.

⚡️SITREP

💥In Kupyansk direction, units and artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Masyutovka, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️Over 60 Ukrainian servicemen and two motor vehicles were eliminated.

💥In Krasny Liman direction, artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces engaged manpower and military hardware of the enemy close to Nevskoye, Chervona Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Terny and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️Over the past 24 hours, up to 110 Ukrainian troops, two pick-up trucks, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been neutralized in this direction.

💥In Donetsk direction, the 'Yug' Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery have eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, two armored fighting vehicles, fourteen motor vehicles, and Msta-B howitzers over the past 24 hours.

💥In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces carried out a complex shelling of AFU units in the areas of Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Poltavka, Gulyapole, and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).

◽️As many as 60 Ukrainian servicemen, two pick-up trucks, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers were neutralized in these areas during the day.

💥In Kherson direction, the fire damage has neutralized up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, five motor vehicles, two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, and a Msta-B howitzer during the day.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have hit 76 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 148 areas during the day.

◽️A Ukrainian OSA-AKM anti-aircraft missile system was engaged close to Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️Air defense forces shot down 12 HIMARS MLRS shells and one HARM anti-radiation missile during the day.

💥In addition, 16 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Novovodyane, Svatovo, Novoaleksandrovka, Novokrasnyanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Vladimirovka, Yegorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Vasilyevka (Zaporozhye region), New Zburyevka, as well as Konstantinovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry