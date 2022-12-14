Ed Dowd on youth death rate surpassing the elderly, rising workplace disability, protecting your assets | Ep. 46

Former BlackRock portfolio manager Ed Dowd, author of “Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022” shares his team’s new data on the rise in all-cause mortality rates and the shift from the elderly to younger people, healthy athletes dropping dead, and the increase in workplace disability. He also discusses how to protect your assets from the impending economic downturn and when he predicts that will take a nosedive. All of that and more in Episode 46 of "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson", presented by We The Patriots USA.





Ed Dowd’s Finance Technologies: https://phinancetechnologies.com/

Ed Dowd’s new book, “Cause Unknown”: https://www.amazon.com/Cause-Epidemic-Sudden-Childrens-Defense/dp/1510776397/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=cause+unknown%2C+ed+dowd&qid=1670860480&sprefix=cause+unkno%2Caps%2C107&sr=8-1





Make Health Status a Protected Class with WTPUSA: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html





