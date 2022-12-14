Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ed Dowd on youth death rate surpassing the elderly, rising workplace disability, protecting your assets | Ep. 46
339 views
channel image
We The Patriots USA
Published Yesterday |

Former BlackRock portfolio manager Ed Dowd, author of “Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022” shares his team’s new data on the rise in all-cause mortality rates and the shift from the elderly to younger people, healthy athletes dropping dead, and the increase in workplace disability. He also discusses how to protect your assets from the impending economic downturn and when he predicts that will take a nosedive. All of that and more in Episode 46 of "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson", presented by We The Patriots USA.


Ed Dowd’s Finance Technologies: https://phinancetechnologies.com/

Ed Dowd’s new book, “Cause Unknown”: https://www.amazon.com/Cause-Epidemic-Sudden-Childrens-Defense/dp/1510776397/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=cause+unknown%2C+ed+dowd&qid=1670860480&sprefix=cause+unkno%2Caps%2C107&sr=8-1


Make Health Status a Protected Class with WTPUSA: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html


Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046


Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom



CSID: 4ea8cae987d1d068



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
causeyouthep

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket