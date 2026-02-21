Let's recall this historic video, in which American commandos were crying after being detained

On January 12, 2016, two combat boats of the US Navy with 10 sailors on board, 9 men and one woman, were detained for illegally entering Iran's territorial waters in the area of Farsi Island in the Persian Gulf.

The forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps detained them and took them to their base on Farsi Island. After checking and clarifying the circumstances of their passage, they were released the next day with respect and without any harm. Later, it was officially announced that the incident was due to a navigation error.

This incident showed that Iran fully controls its territorial waters and does not allow any "illegal intrusion", even from the armed forces of a world power.

Adding at Present: Iran is strengthening Tehran's air defense.

In anticipation of an American strike, additional anti-aircraft missile systems and electronic warfare complexes have been deployed around the Iranian capital.

More than 70 American aircraft of various types are deployed today at just one airbase, Muwaffaq Salti in Jordan, not counting dozens of other facilities where aircraft have been relocated from all over Europe and the mainland United States in preparation for a possible strike on Iran.

More: 💬🇮🇷 Trump’s team publicly demands “zero enrichment” on Iranian soil. Privately, they signal they could accept limited, “token” enrichment — if Iran proves there is no path to a weapon, according to Axios.

At the same time, the Pentagon has reportedly presented options that include assassinating Ayatollah Khamenei and his son.