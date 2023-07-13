Object in the sky in the desert is an over exposed mylar letter a balloon see full episode

#balloon #camera #photography
A Object snapped from a Vehicle open window with a normal
digiral camera is proven to be a curvy sided shaped Letter "A"
Mylar balloon. Paul Overlays to get 95 percent match
what looks like a sphere is a overexposed flare of the skin
see the full break down analysis on Live Chat w/Paul 141
link at bottom of YT short
