Trudeau revokes emergency power

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he is removing the emergency power after Canada blockades end. He invoked the powers last week. Trudeau said the powers were still needed but noted they would not stay in place a day longer than necessary.