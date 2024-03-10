Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
La Quinta Columna International- INCUBUS PROJECT
channel image
The Prisoner
9007 Subscribers
Shop now
458 views
Published Yesterday

Growth formation of the material from the Comirnaty Pfizer injectable after being subjected to certain conditions (using a reptile incubator).
After 48 hours of exposure to 37 degrees Celsius (simulating human body temperature) and constant ultraviolet light stimulation, we proceeded to analyse the result again by optical microscopy.
Haxon Achilles II microscope, bright field.
Magnification: 120 X - 1800 X

Source @La Quinta Columna International

Keywords
pfizer vaxxla quinta columnaincubus project

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket