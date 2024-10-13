© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hailed as a harmless chemical that would prevent tooth decay, massive evidence shows how fluoride is linked to serious health problems including cancer, gastric issues etc. Fluoride in water and toothpaste does not protect teeth nor prevent decay. It actually causes tooth decay aka 'Fluorosis' specifically caused by Fluoride which is 'in' the name 'Fluorosis' itself. Unfortunately, over the following decades, fluoride was added to most but not all public water supplies across the country. Fluoride has serious adverse health effects, including infant mortality, congenital defects and lowered IQ. "The Fluoride Deception" by Christopher Bryson examines the background of the fluoridation debate. According to Bryson, research challenging fluoride's safety was either suppressed or not conducted in the first place.