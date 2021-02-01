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Vaccine Injured Siblings for Life.
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243 views • February 01, 2021
VACCINE INJURY - This is my son Weston and his sister Emily.
Weston is now 23 and functions at the level of a 3-year-old.
Emily is now 21 and functions at the level of a 7 year old.
They were both born PERFECT.
Vaccines destroyed their lives with 100% certainty.
We witnessed it in slow motion.
God is my witness!!!
Weston is now 23 and functions at the level of a 3-year-old.
Emily is now 21 and functions at the level of a 7 year old.
They were both born PERFECT.
Vaccines destroyed their lives with 100% certainty.
We witnessed it in slow motion.
God is my witness!!!
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