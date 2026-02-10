US Ambassador says Israel & US align on Iran negotiations - before leaving with BiBi to the US

US Ambassador: There is no rift with Israel regarding Iran

Mike Huckabee, in an interview with i24NEWS and before accompanying Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, on a trip to the United States, responded to a question about the possibility of disagreement between the US government and Israel regarding upcoming negotiations with Iran by saying: "I have not heard anything to the contrary so far."

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to pardon, reduce, and commute the sentences of more than 2,000 convicts, following a request by the head of Iran’s judiciary.

➡️On Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei approved the proposal by Judiciary minister to grant clemency to 2,108 individuals convicted by general and revolutionary courts, the Armed Forces Judicial Organization, and government penal institutions.

➡️The request was made in a letter addressed to the Leader on the occasion of the Shabaniyeh religious holidays and the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

➡️Such measures are traditionally announced on major religious and national occasions, during which the head of the judiciary requests the Leader’s approval for pardons or sentence reductions for eligible inmates in accordance with the law.