Exposing the Weaponization of Our Weather 🌍





The HAARP programs and geoengineering have weaponized even our weather against us. Everything on this planet has been hijacked and turned against us—it’s us vs. them. Take a look at what happened in Asheville, NC, and the flooding in Spain. These events aren’t natural—they’ve been orchestrated.





This isn’t climate change. The planet naturally warms and cools, but they’re manipulating it for control, creating fear and chaos. It’s time to wake up.





👉 Watch the full video and protect yourself - visit www.michaelsgibson.com for more information.