© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hobbs & Shaw Just Because We Can Doesn't Mean We Should Part 1 (Hobbs & Shaw)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • March 08, 2021
In part 1 I use Hobbs & Shaw to unpack things like:
Who owns your DNA?
CRISPR Gene Editing
Why do tech companies want your DNA?
Intro to DARPA
Show Notes:
DNA
Ground Zero Jan 9, 2019
https://groundzeromedia.org/1-9-19-23-from-me-welcome-to-your-nightmare/
Genetic Literacy Project:
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2014/09/09/who-owns-your-dna-its-not-who-you-think/
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2016/03/30/who-owns-your-dna/
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2018/01/22/do-you-really-own-your-own-dna/
Genetics Generation
https://knowgenetics.org/ownership-of-genetic-information/
Wojcicki Sisters and husband (just did a web search for them)
Forbidden Knowledge tv
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/why-does-google-want-your-dna/
Henrietta Lacks
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/retropolis/wp/2018/06/25/can-the-immortal-cells-of-henrietta-lacks-sue-for-their-own-rights/
CRISPR
Amazing Polly
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XposZwIYoNE/
Prof. Morgan Lecture
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6BN7ostWeWzq/?fbclid=IwAR296U_RIcqYrYSdTM79h8A0grMYsBUDoFkFh-NGgCO-w3lXO_F_KKPwYO8
Emergency Powers Act
https://www.aapsonline.org/legis/msehpa2.pdf
Lulu and Nana (Chinese gene edited twins)
https://www.newsweek.com/china-third-gene-edited-baby-1480020
https://hub.jhu.edu/2019/01/17/crispr-gene-edited-babies-lulu-nana-ethics/
https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/02/21/137309/the-crispr-twins-had-their-brains-altered/
DARPA
https://www.darpa.mil/about-us/about-darpa
Who owns your DNA?
CRISPR Gene Editing
Why do tech companies want your DNA?
Intro to DARPA
Show Notes:
DNA
Ground Zero Jan 9, 2019
https://groundzeromedia.org/1-9-19-23-from-me-welcome-to-your-nightmare/
Genetic Literacy Project:
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2014/09/09/who-owns-your-dna-its-not-who-you-think/
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2016/03/30/who-owns-your-dna/
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2018/01/22/do-you-really-own-your-own-dna/
Genetics Generation
https://knowgenetics.org/ownership-of-genetic-information/
Wojcicki Sisters and husband (just did a web search for them)
Forbidden Knowledge tv
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/why-does-google-want-your-dna/
Henrietta Lacks
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/retropolis/wp/2018/06/25/can-the-immortal-cells-of-henrietta-lacks-sue-for-their-own-rights/
CRISPR
Amazing Polly
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XposZwIYoNE/
Prof. Morgan Lecture
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6BN7ostWeWzq/?fbclid=IwAR296U_RIcqYrYSdTM79h8A0grMYsBUDoFkFh-NGgCO-w3lXO_F_KKPwYO8
Emergency Powers Act
https://www.aapsonline.org/legis/msehpa2.pdf
Lulu and Nana (Chinese gene edited twins)
https://www.newsweek.com/china-third-gene-edited-baby-1480020
https://hub.jhu.edu/2019/01/17/crispr-gene-edited-babies-lulu-nana-ethics/
https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/02/21/137309/the-crispr-twins-had-their-brains-altered/
DARPA
https://www.darpa.mil/about-us/about-darpa
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.