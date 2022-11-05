⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, Nov 5, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (5 November 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, enemy units forming up to 1 battalion tactical group attempted to attack Russian positions towards Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Russian artillery and Army Aviation have neutralised the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).





◽️ Over 140 Ukrainian personnel, 3 tanks, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armoured vehicles, and 5 multipurpose motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks of 3 company tactical groups of the AFU towards Stelmakhovka, Ploshchanka and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic) have been frustrated.





◽️ Intensive action by Russian troops, supported by artillery, has resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy.





◽️ Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickups, and 1 motor vehicle have been eliminated.





💥 In South Donetsk direction, artillery units and assault groups have neutralised AFU units near Novomikhaylovka, Pavlovka and Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 120 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured personnel carriers, 2 armoured personnel carriers, 2 armoured vehicles, 1 pickup, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 In Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, 2 enemy mechanised infantry companies, supported by tanks, attacked Russian forces' positions towards Sablukovka and Sukhanovo (Kherson region).





◽️ All the attacks have been repelled.





💥 Artillery, Assault and Army Aviation have neutralised the AFU units.





◽️ Over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 4 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 5 command posts, including one of 15th National Guard Regiment near Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic), those of units from 60th Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Vysokopolye, Novaya Kamenka, Chervonoye (Kherson region), as well as 87 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 179 areas.





◽️ 1 command post of the Security Service of Ukraine has been neutralised near Kupyansk (Kharkov region).





◽️ 1 armament and military hardware storage base of the AFU has been neutralised near Volnyansk (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 6 ordnance depots have been destroyed near Ivanovka (Kharkov region), Slavyansk, Druzhkovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novaya Kamenka and Petropavlovka (Kherson region).





◽️ 1 self-propelled fire unit of Buk-M1 air defence missile system has been destroyed near Belogorka.





◽️ 1 Ukrainian radar of S-300 air defence missile system has been destroyed near Novonikolayevka (Kherson region).





💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Velikoaleksandrovka (Nikolayev region).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Moreover, 9 unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Kalininskoye, Sadok, Tomarino (Kherson region), Stepnoye, Nikolayevka and Zelyony Gai (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ In addition, 27 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system have been intercepted near Leninskoye, Mospino (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 331 airplanes and 169 helicopters, 2,435 unmanned aerial vehicles, 386 air defence missile systems, 6,335 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 882 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,554 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,048 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.