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Organic Survival Seed Vault
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42 views • November 20, 2019
Declare Your Food Independence!
21 varieties of USDA certified organic heirloom seeds
Plant now or store in a cool location for 5+ years
Seeds individually-sealed in resealable heavy-duty pouches
100% heirloom seeds can be harvested and replanted
Includes detailed growing & seed-saving guide
21 varieties of USDA certified organic heirloom seeds
Plant now or store in a cool location for 5+ years
Seeds individually-sealed in resealable heavy-duty pouches
100% heirloom seeds can be harvested and replanted
Includes detailed growing & seed-saving guide
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