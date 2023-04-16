https://gettr.com/post/p2ecjlyfeaf
4/12/2023 【Nicole on Winn Tucson】Using false witnesses and testimonies provided by the CCP or its agents in America to prosecute Mr. Miles Guo is a disgrace to the U.S.! If we follow their money, we can see how the CCP bought off the U.S. judicial system!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #takedowntheCCP #NFSC
4/12/2023 【妮可参加Winn Tucson节目】用中共或中共在美国的代理人提供的虚假证人和证词起诉郭文贵先生，是美国的耻辱！只要调查他们的钱的来源，就能知道中共是如何买通美国司法系统的！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平 #消灭中共 #新中国联邦
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.