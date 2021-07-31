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History of COVID: Apollo, The White Horse Rider
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487 views • July 31, 2021
Is the connection to Apollo & the white horse from Revelation chapter 6 connected? Yes I believe so, and I can prove it. I have spent 20 years on this subject and even wrote a book. This is information you must know!
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