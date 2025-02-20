BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Faith Foolishness? Understanding the True Meaning of Faith
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
9 views • 2 months ago

Does having faith mean ignoring logic? Is faith just wishful thinking, or is there a deeper truth behind it? In this powerful devotion, Roderick Webster explores the difference between faith and foolishness, showing how true faith is rooted in facts, not just feelings. 📖 Discover: ✅ Why faith is not a blind leap in the dark ✅ The biblical foundation of faith and how it aligns with God's will ✅ How faith and repentance work together in salvation ✅ The only way to please God according to Hebrews 11 🔔 Don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE for more daily devotions! 📢 Share this message with someone who needs to hear it today!


Keywords
gospelsalvationbible studychristianityfaithrepentancespiritual growthchristian teachingdaily devotionchristian lifehebrews 11faith and workstrust in godwhat is faithgod wordacts 16biblical faithfaith vs foolishness
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Opening Words

00:14Hymn Reflection: Charles Wesley's 'And Can It Be'

00:57Understanding Faith vs. Foolishness

01:38The Nature of Faith

03:37Faith and Repentance

04:37The Importance of Faith

05:57Faith and Salvation

07:33Concluding Remarks and Gratitude

