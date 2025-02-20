Is Faith Foolishness? Understanding the True Meaning of Faith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Does having faith mean ignoring logic? Is faith just wishful thinking, or is there a deeper truth behind it? In this powerful devotion, Roderick Webster explores the difference between faith and foolishness, showing how true faith is rooted in facts, not just feelings. 📖 Discover: ✅ Why faith is not a blind leap in the dark ✅ The biblical foundation of faith and how it aligns with God's will ✅ How faith and repentance work together in salvation ✅ The only way to please God according to Hebrews 11 🔔 Don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE for more daily devotions! 📢 Share this message with someone who needs to hear it today!
00:00Introduction and Opening Words
00:14Hymn Reflection: Charles Wesley's 'And Can It Be'
00:57Understanding Faith vs. Foolishness
01:38The Nature of Faith
03:37Faith and Repentance
04:37The Importance of Faith
05:57Faith and Salvation
07:33Concluding Remarks and Gratitude